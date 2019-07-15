Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Dumb thing DJ did after being on the run for three years

JASMINE BURKE
by
15th Jul 2019 2:00 PM | Updated: 5:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF YOU'RE on the run from police and want to stay hidden, don't post your whereabouts on social media.

Nimbin Police have arrested a man they allege has been on the run for three years after a Facebook post revealed his location.

Richmond Police District Senior Constable, David Henderson, said police will allege they have been looking for a 34-year-old man with outstanding warrants for more than three years.

"Last week the 34-year-old advertised on Facebook that he would be performing as a DJ at a Dunoon party.

"Police were advised of the Facebook post.

"They attended and located the man, who was also in possession of 16 grams of cannabis.

"He was placed under arrest and had the two warrants executed."

He will face Lismore Local Court today on the warrants and drug matter.

cannabis bust editors picks nimbin northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Mounting safety concerns for Calliope intersection

    premium_icon Mounting safety concerns for Calliope intersection

    News 'We have schoolchildren getting on the bus of a morning and afternoon being ferried to Gladstone who get off the bus on the highway'

    • 15th Jul 2019 5:00 PM
    FOOD CHALLENGES: What's on offer across Gladstone?

    premium_icon FOOD CHALLENGES: What's on offer across Gladstone?

    Food & Entertainment If your heart and your stomach agree, look at our list

    PHOTOS: Aus Navy sub's quick stopover in Gladstone

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Aus Navy sub's quick stopover in Gladstone

    News Find out how long the HMAS Farncomb will stay in Gladstone

    Gladstone business openings, closures and changes in 2019

    premium_icon Gladstone business openings, closures and changes in 2019

    Business How the Gladstone business environment has changed.