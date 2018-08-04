Dixon Homes founder 'thought big' to the end

CENTRAL Queensland is mourning the passing of Malcolm Dixon, founder of Dixon Homes and the man behind the construction of a large portion of Gladstone and Biloela.

Mr Dixon passed away last month at the Prince Charles Hospital in Brisbane at the age of 80.

Born on March 8, 1938, in Bundaberg, Mr Dixon was the eldest of four children to Scottish and Irish parents, Arch and Grace Dixon.

He left school to become a carpenter but did not enjoy working for others and soon formed his own business building houses.

He developed Telina Estate in Gladstone and was responsible for the building of many homes across Central Queensland.

He also worked for Neptune Fuel Company and lived in Biloela for some time in the early 1970s before moving to Gladstone.

Mr Dixon was known for his generosity, at one point being told by an Anglican bishop that he "couldn't buy his way into heaven" with donations to the church.

Malcolm Dixon on is 80th birthday in March. Contributed

Mr Dixon's family told News Regional Media he seemed to have lived "at least four lifetimes" in his 80 years.

"From humble beginnings he created many businesses, built so many houses, did so many amazing things and continued to think big right to the end," the family said.

"He touched thousands of people with his kindness and generosity."