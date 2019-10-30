Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
OPINION: A dog does not bark unnecessarily if it is looked after properly. Bad owners are the cause of barking dogs.
OPINION: A dog does not bark unnecessarily if it is looked after properly. Bad owners are the cause of barking dogs.
Letters to the Editor

Divisive dog device not the answer

Barb Smith
30th Oct 2019 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SHAME on the Observer and anyone else who advertises the new ultrasonic device that stops dogs barking.

These devices and any other device that stops a dog from barking are not approved by RSPCA Queensland.

Anything that stops a dog barking is NOT safe for a dog.

A dog does not bark unnecessarily if it is looked after properly.

Bad owners are the cause of barking dogs.

So many people should never be allowed to own a dog.

These devices should be used on these irresponsible owners. What sort of low lives would make these devices.

They are worse than some of the irresponsible owners.

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Gladstone speaks up on life-or-death topic

    premium_icon Gladstone speaks up on life-or-death topic

    News Find out what committee chair Aaron Harper had to say about ongoing inquiry into aged care, end-of-life and palliative care and voluntary assisted dying.

    'DEMONSTRATES PASSION: Firies return the favour

    premium_icon 'DEMONSTRATES PASSION: Firies return the favour

    News Gladstone firefighters are among those helping firefighting efforts by our southern...

    Woman’s shocking RBT blow

    premium_icon Woman’s shocking RBT blow

    News A GLADSTONE woman was banned from driving for the next 11 months after a court was...

    • 30th Oct 2019 6:00 PM
    Second act revealed for Agnes Blues Fest

    premium_icon Second act revealed for Agnes Blues Fest

    News The high-energy performer is the second act announced for the Agnes Blues, Roots...

    • 30th Oct 2019 6:00 PM