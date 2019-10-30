Divisive dog device not the answer

OPINION: A dog does not bark unnecessarily if it is looked after properly. Bad owners are the cause of barking dogs.

SHAME on the Observer and anyone else who advertises the new ultrasonic device that stops dogs barking.

These devices and any other device that stops a dog from barking are not approved by RSPCA Queensland.

Anything that stops a dog barking is NOT safe for a dog.

So many people should never be allowed to own a dog.

These devices should be used on these irresponsible owners. What sort of low lives would make these devices.

They are worse than some of the irresponsible owners.