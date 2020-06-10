Broncos ‘divided and not playing for each other’

Justin Hodges has offered to help the Broncos.

Former Brisbane captain Justin Hodges has offered his services to besieged coach Anthony Seibold, saying the battling NRL club is in desperate need of leadership.

Hodges said the Broncos looked like a divided outfit in the wake of their record 59-0 loss to Sydney Roosters but was confident he could help galvanise the group.

Unlike ex-skipper Gorden Tallis who this week knocked back an invitation from prop Matt Lodge to stop criticising the club and help out at training, Queensland assistant Hodges said he would be happy to put his hand up in the club's hour of need.

"I work as an ambassador for the club ... but to be honest I don't have anything to do with the playing group," he told Fox League's NRL Tonight.

"Seibs has his men that he trusts (on Broncos coaching staff) but I would love an opportunity because I think I can offer them so much.

"I would love an opportunity to coach, that's my dream. That's why I am with (Maroons coach) Kevvie (Walters) in Origin, just learning as I go."

Hodges said the game had changed since he had retired after the 2015 grand final but believed his message was as timely as ever for the fractured Broncos.

"At the moment they are not playing for each other, you can see that as a group they are divided," he said.

"It is about playing for each other. That is something I try to do as a leader at the club, make sure everyone was on the same page, whether you are the oldest or the youngest everyone has a voice.

"Looking at that group there is not a lot of leaders."

Corey Parker and Justin Hodges at Broncos Training in 2017.

Hodges didn't buy Seibold's excuse after the Roosters rout that Brisbane battled because they had 10 players with 30 games experience, saying they had the talent to turn it around ahead of Thursday's clash with Manly.

Among mass changes for the Sea Eagles clash, Seibold injected recent signing, former rugby convert, Ben Te'o into his 17.

Winger Corey Oates switches to the back-row in the absence of David Fifita (knee), captain Alex Glenn (leg) and Tevita Pangai (ban) while centre Kotoni Staggs returns from suspension and young gun Xavier Coates is on the wing.

