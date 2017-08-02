25°
News

Diverse group of adventurers commit to intense journey

Sarah Steger
| 2nd Aug 2017 4:08 PM
PANORAMIC VIEW: Climbers were rewarded with a picturesque view from the top of Mt Robert.
PANORAMIC VIEW: Climbers were rewarded with a picturesque view from the top of Mt Robert. Brooke Barnes

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE annual Mt Robert climb was held on the weekend with seventeen people taking on the mental and physical challenge of hiking up the highest point between Toowoomba and Townsville.

On Sunday morning, a broad range of people took to the mountain at Yebobo National Park and braced themselves for the trek that lay ahead.

With the youngest hiker aged seven and the eldest over 70, this adventure-seeking group from the Boyne Valley Adventure Club was as diverse and impressive as they come.

"It's a seven to eight-hour hike in total, but that time is really based on your ability and how long you stop each time to take in the scenery,” live clean ambassador and community development officer Rebecca Smith said.

"There were some challenges along the journey, but that's what we all love about the adventure. It's such a personal, internal challenge. You can choose the hardest way or the easiest way up, it's your call.”

Mrs Smith, along with Harmony Farms owner Dennis Martin, led the climb.

"To get there you have to go through Dennis's property ... and he's done the hike a bunch of times too,” Mrs Smith, who's completed the challenge five years in a row, said.

"It's extremely addictive .... and once the muscles aren't as sore, you think 'let's do it again'.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Along the way, the adventurers split into smaller groups determined by how fast each individual was travelling.

"It's not just for the extreme. I've been up with some people who you wouldn't think would make it ... It's all about that challenge against yourself,” Mrs Smith said.

Though the hike up the mountain was far from easy, the lush rainforest along the way and the picturesque view at the top made the struggle worthwhile.

"Yes, there was blood, there was sweat and there were tears ... but that panoramic view of our region at the top and the diversity of the bush makes it a satisfying journey,” she said.

"It's something we don't get to experience very often and it's so rewarding to see the looks on people's faces who thought they couldn't do it when they realise they did it.

"It's great to be able to encourage them to overcome that obstacle.”

The Boyne Valley Adventure Club is a not-for-profit group. with a $35 membership joining fee. Harmony Farms is a drug and alcohol-free place open to visitors embarking on a variety of offered adventures.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  adventure boyne valley adventure club climb harmony farms hike mt robert

'Big heart': Community pays tribute to top Miriam Vale cop

'Big heart': Community pays tribute to top Miriam Vale cop

The community has paid tribute to Miriam Vale police officer Owen Harms, who died yesterday.

Body found in car confirmed as missing Gladstone man

MISSING: Gladstone man Leslie Shulze, 69.

Police confirm body located in car was Leslie Shulze.

Aurizon explains renewed foreign work agreement

FILE PHOTO.

The agreement comes two months after CQ workers were axed

Gladstone woman busted in Facebook buy and sell scam

FILE PHOTO: Gladstone woman busted in Facebook buy and sell scam

She used a local classifieds page to sell a car in a dodgy deal

Local Partners

Gladstone Show's 125 birthday celebration next week

Monster Truck Mayhem, the "Hell Raisers” Stunt Team, a Fire and Light Stadium Spectacular, the "greatest line-up” of amusement rides and much more.

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Saving the tigers one cupcake at a time

CUPCAKE TIME: Some of the cupcake designs being made by Judy and Monique Neville.

One little girl's quest to save the tigers.

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Working class? Man, Gympie's got the show for you

Jimmy Barnes

Aussie rock icons coming to Gympie for 150th celebrations.

New documentary to reveal 'disruptor' Hawke

A NEW Bob Hawke documentary is expected to share new and surprising insights as a leader and political disruptor, and to his legacies.

'Cash me ousside' girl faces court on string of charges

The teen has faced charges.

Inside The Bachelor: 'It really does mess with your head'

Alison Oetjen

Ali Oetjen appeared on the first season

'Look at moi!' Are foxy ladies Kath & Kim back?

Gina Riley and Jane Turner as Kath and Kim in a shot from Kath and Kimderella.

The brief ads tease that the beloved mother-daughter duo “are back”.

Thrones chaos: Hackers leak secret scripts

Game of Thrones fans may want to avoid digging too much online if they don’t want to see spoilers.

FANTASY series thrown into chaos as hackers leak top secret scripts.

Bachelor hopeful’s bizarre Sexpo tape unearthed

Belinda Rygier’s Sexpo Idol Audition video.

Three contestants reveal lesbian encounters.

Stefanovic's new show nearly a fiery disaster

Karl Stefanovic hosts This Time Next Year.

Botched stunt does $40,000 worth of damage.

BUILD YOUR FUTURE HERE

10 Hope Phillips Crescent, O'Connell 4680

Residential Land Set in the convenient location of Stockwood Estate, this 781m2* allotment is ... $110,000

Set in the convenient location of Stockwood Estate, this 781m2* allotment is the ideal spot for your new home (STCA). Retained and level, the block is easy to...

Enviable Location and Lifestyle with a Quality Family Home

23 Wyndam Avenue, Boyne Island 4680

House 3 2 4 Auction 5th...

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to present to the market this exceptional property. Perfectly situated on a generous and well maintained landscaped 900m2...

BUILD YOUR FUTURE HERE

6 Hope Phillips Crescent, O'Connell 4680

Residential Land Build your new home on this remarkable 878m2* allotment in Stockwood Estate ... $110,000

Build your new home on this remarkable 878m2* allotment in Stockwood Estate (STCA). Larger than average, the block allows for easy access to Glenlyon and Kirkwood...

Exceptional Value For Money..!

8A Robertson Close, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 1 Offers Around...

I am delighted to introduce 8 Robertson Close to the market as I am sure that there are plenty of astute buyers out there looking to secure a property and getting...

Looking for something close to Port Central or the Port access Road?

18 Cotton Street, Gladstone 4680

Commercial Looking for something close to Port Central or the Port access Road? ... TABLE ALL...

Looking for something close to Port Central or the Port access Road? This property comprises of; andbull; Property size 2074m2 andbull; Main Shed approx.

LOOKING FOR HARDSTAND OR INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT BLOCK

9 Red Rover Road, West Gladstone 4680

Commercial With excellent access to all destinations north, south, west, and also to ... OFFERS

With excellent access to all destinations north, south, west, and also to the port this property is located very well. andbull; 17,800m2 of land, (1.78ha)...

Prime Position - High Traffic Exposure on Main Road

86 GLENLYON ROAD, South Gladstone 4680

Commercial The 675m2 Vacant land is situated on an exposed high traffic Main ... $549,000 + GST

The 675m2 Vacant land is situated on an exposed high traffic Main Road which gives high exposure for your business. The land previously held a material change of...

Large Block on Hansen Road Gladstone!

46 Hanson Road, West Gladstone 4680

Commercial 46 Hansen Road certainly ticks all the boxes with location size and ... Contact Agent For...

46 Hansen Road certainly ticks all the boxes with location size and zoning! andbull; 8262 square metres andbull; Zoned: Mixed Industrial and...

27.83 Hectare residential development site with DA in place

1986 Dawson Highway, Calliope 4680

Commercial The Calliope Outlook Estate property is 28.37 Ha of undulating countryside smack ... Price Upon...

The Calliope Outlook Estate property is 28.37 Ha of undulating countryside smack bang in the middle of Calliope! This property is so well situated at the entrance...

Deceiving from the street but step inside...

44 Broadwater Place, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $289,000

You will be amazed at the hidden gems this property has to offer. From the outside this home may look like all the others but the yellow front door leads you into...

Squatters nightmare: Queensland woman forced to live in car

The squatters have made a Queensland mother's life hell. Picture: Channel 9

She tried calling police, but ended up getting arrested herself.

Rare chance of island life snapped up

Aerial shots of Pelorus Island property. Photo: Cameron Laird

“We’ve been told that it has the best beaches and snorkelling."

Where Gold Coast's second casino will be built

Early artist impression of the proposed Star of the Sea development planned for Southport. Source: DBI Design

Three potential sites have been identified by city leaders

Gladstone rental vacancy rates show improvement

RECOVERY ON THE CARDS: Gladstone's rental vacancies eased 0.1% from March to June, with a vacancy rate of 6.5%.

REIQ data could indicate recovery in weaker markets.