Divers will search for evidence in fatal stabbing

Capricorn District Detective Acting Inspector Paul Elliot briefs media on the events that unfolded on Monday night.

POLICE divers from Brisbane are preparing to search water in parkland off Glenlyon Rd, West Gladstone in relation to the fatal stabbing incident on Auckland St on Monday night.

Capricorn District Detective Acting Inspector Paul Elliot said divers would be here this afternoon.

"At this point in time we're going to do the search until we find nothing or we find items of interest to assist our investigation," he said.

"We received information from members of the public, and some of that information we've acted on, which has caused us to do ground searches, searches of the area and areas where it is suggested the (alleged) offender may have been prior to being apprehended by police."

Det Act Insp Elliot said they were looking for any type of weapon.

He thanked the public who had come forward to assist the investigation.

"However, we're still asking for people if anyone knows anything or can provide any additional information to contact the Gladstone police, Police Link or Crime Stoppers," Det Act Insp Elliot said.

"Our investigation is still continuing, we still have a lot of people to speak to and witnesses to talk to."