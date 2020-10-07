Menu
Divers deployed in desperate search for missing judge

by Elise Williams
7th Oct 2020 5:23 AM
Police divers yesterday joined in the search for a missing high-profile judge who has not been seen since early Sunday morning.

Divers, SES crews and Queensland police officers scoured bushland and waterways in Brisbane's D'Aguilar National Park in an effort to locate Federal Circuit Court Judge Guy Andrew.

The longstanding judge was reported missing on Sunday, after The Courier-Mailunderstands he left his north Brisbane home before sunrise.

 

Emergency services are searching for missing high profile Judge Guy Andrew in the Mt Coot-tha area.
His car was later located about 2pm that same day on Dillon Rd at The Gap.

The search operation initially started at Mt Coot-tha, where it's understood Judge Andrew often goes for morning walks.

However, focus shifted to nearby Enoggera Reservoir yesterday.

Crew scoured parts of the 40km dense bushland but found no trace.

A statement from police on Monday said "police and the man's family hold concerns for his welfare".

 

Search continues for missing Federal Circuit Court Judge Guy Andrew who has been missing since Sunday. Picture: Peter Wallis
Loved ones of Judge Andrew were yesterday assisting in the search, including his colleagues, who said Judge Andrew is well-liked and highly respected by his peers.

Judge Andrew was admitted into to the Supreme Court of Queensland in 1989 after he practised extensively with Legal Aid Queensland, including as acting counsel.

Judge Andrew joined the private bar nearly 20 years ago, where his practice has primarily focused on family and criminal law matters.

 

The SES and Police at Walkabout Creek in search for Federal Circuit Court Judge Guy Andrew. (Image/Josh Woning)
He was earlier this year appointed as Townsville's sole FCC Judge, however was relocated to Brisbane only six months later following criticism in relation to his treatment of a Queen's Counsel and solicitor.

The desperate search for the missing judge is expected to continue at first light today.

Judge Andrew is described as caucasian, 176cm tall with grey hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

Policelink 131444

 

