Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE PHOTO: A woman who was sexually assaulted while sleeping in her own bed has become the second sexual assault victim on the Sunshine Coast in two weeks.
FILE PHOTO: A woman who was sexually assaulted while sleeping in her own bed has become the second sexual assault victim on the Sunshine Coast in two weeks. Warren Lynam
Crime

Woman sexually assaulted in own bed as partner slept

Shayla Bulloch
by
30th Apr 2019 8:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN who was sexually assaulted while sleeping in her own bed has become the second sexual assault victim in a fortnight in what police describe as a disturbing trend.

A 20-year-old man has been charged with the assault after entering the victim's room while she was sleeping with her partner and sexually assaulting her last Thursday.

Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said the behaviour was becoming more common.

"There seems to be an ongoing trend where males are taking advantage of sleeping women or taking advantage of extremely intoxicated women who are not in a position to provide consent," he said.

A similar incident recently occurred at Coolum and police were still looking for a man who pulled a woman in bushes at Birtinya before sexually assaulting her last week.

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said attitudes towards women needed to change.

"We have had recent rape convictions for this scenario," he said.

"Young males need to review their behaviour and attitudes... it starts at home."

The 20-year-old Little Mountain man will appear at Caloundra Magistrates Court on May 15.

More Stories

caloundra magistrates court crime editors picks sexual assault sunshine coast crime sunshine coast police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Motorist driving 'too slow' pulled over by police

    premium_icon Motorist driving 'too slow' pulled over by police

    News A MOTORIST driving too slow down a residential street at Tannum Sands raised suspicions of police officers patrolling the area, and rightly so.

    Gladstone woman's desperate plea for medical assistance

    premium_icon Gladstone woman's desperate plea for medical assistance

    Health Plea for home medical assistance from a Gladstone GP.

    'Brightens their day': Mural to help soothe hospital stay

    premium_icon 'Brightens their day': Mural to help soothe hospital stay

    News 'The aim of the project was to change the mindset of people'

    • 30th Apr 2019 10:00 AM
    CATCH OF THE WEEK: Getting close to nature

    premium_icon CATCH OF THE WEEK: Getting close to nature

    News There is nothing better then what nature has for us'

    • 30th Apr 2019 10:00 AM