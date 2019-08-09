Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CLOSED: Ann St was closed by police in South Gladstone overnight.
CLOSED: Ann St was closed by police in South Gladstone overnight. Jarrard Potter
Crime

Disturbance causes seven hour road closure

liana walker
by
9th Aug 2019 9:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE road was closed for around seven hours overnight after a domestic disturbance in South Gladstone.

A Queensland police spokesman said Ann St was closed off by police from 10.40pm last night until just before 6am this morning while police negotiated with a man.

The spokesman said a man was taken into police custody this morning and is expected to be taken to hospital today.

The spokesman said no firearms were used in the incident and no one was injured.

Police are expected to lay charges but are yet to do so.

More Stories

crime road closure south gladstone
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    IN COURT: 12 people set to face Gladstone court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 12 people set to face Gladstone court today

    News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

    Gladstone businesses hold on amid report's worrying findings

    premium_icon Gladstone businesses hold on amid report's worrying findings

    Business Report says Gladstone's retail market is continuing to struggle.

    GLADDY CUP: $4k in prizes for fashions event

    premium_icon GLADDY CUP: $4k in prizes for fashions event

    Community Judges share their advice and what they'll be looking for.

    'Great grounding': Eisteddfod adjudicator gives advice

    premium_icon 'Great grounding': Eisteddfod adjudicator gives advice

    News The Gladstone Eisteddfod starts with speech and drama today

    • 9th Aug 2019 10:00 AM