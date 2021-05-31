Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, May 31
District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, May 31
Crime

Rockhampton District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
31st May 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Community Newsletter SignUp

LOWIEN, Jordan Jack | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

MABER-MCKEE, Mark Kevin | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

KANAK, Joshua James Carrier | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

DONNELLY, Simon James | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

MITCHELL, Christopher Lucas | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

HARRINGTON, Katrina Louise | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

DIXON, William Thomas John | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

BINGHAM-JAMES, Jessie Allana Storm | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

SKINNER, Ashley Thomas | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

DAVIS, Terri-Maree Alice | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

BROWN, Grahame John | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

STEPHENSON, Ben James | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

SOLOMON, Fenella Ann-Louise | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

BRAUN, Adam Michael | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

ROGERS, Nick Michael | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

RIGGS, Scott Daniel Malcolm | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

MONAGHAN, Mark David | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

BAILEY, Byron Leslie | | | 9:00 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SCANTLEBURY, John Alexander | | | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

BISHOP, Danielle | | | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, May 31

More Stories

court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Crowds dress up to the nines for good cause

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Crowds dress up to the nines for good cause

        Local Faces Hundreds of people attended the 2021 Santos GLNG Mayor’s Charity Ball on Saturday night. Did we spot you there?

        PHOTOS: Celebrations as Crow St bids farewell

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Celebrations as Crow St bids farewell

        Local Faces Did we spot you at the last Crow Street event?

        MEGA-GALLERY: Ladies day at the races

        Premium Content MEGA-GALLERY: Ladies day at the races

        News Hundreds of people gathered at the Gladstone Turf Club on Saturday. Did we spot you...

        Child hospitalised after vehicle crashes into fence

        Premium Content Child hospitalised after vehicle crashes into fence

        News Police are investigating a car crash which resulted in a child being taken to...