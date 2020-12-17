Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

District Court criminal sittings at Maroochydore today

by Staff writers
17th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Maroochydore :

BELLERBY, Lewis Charles | Judge Long S.C. | Court 2 Floor 3 | 9:10 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

DAOUD, Quinn; CUBBY-ROADLEY, Rhys; PAPASTERGOU, Chris; THOMPSON, Leah; MARSH, Jake; WITTINGSLOW, Lyndon; BELL, Ross; McGILVERY, Barry; INGLEY, Bayley; LAMBETH, Kate; McCOMBIE, Phillip; SALMON, Alexander; JAMES, Steven; COBBO, Whardin; HOLTON, Mark; O'CONNOR, Kane (Commonwealth) | Judge Long S.C. | Court 2 Floor 3 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

ADAMS, Beaudine Denis Colin | Judge Long S.C. | Court 2 Floor 3 | Not Before 11:30 AM | (Sentence)

WILSON, Anthony Graham | Judge Long S.C. | Court 2 Floor 3 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Maroochydore, December 17

More Stories

maroochydore district court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ in for resources and energy jobs boom, report reveals

        Premium Content CQ in for resources and energy jobs boom, report reveals

        News “Australia’s resources and energy industry to lead the country’s economy and labour market out of the COVID-19 recession.”

        Woman caught driving while suspended

        Premium Content Woman caught driving while suspended

        News Natika Layce Morris faced court on Tuesday.

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News The top stories you may have missed yesterday, December 16.

        • 17th Dec 2020 6:59 AM
        Former child safety worker falls into drug habit

        Premium Content Former child safety worker falls into drug habit

        Crime The woman said she had lost her livelihood.