District Court criminal sittings at Gladstone today

by Staff writers
23rd Feb 2021 4:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Gladstone :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Matthew HOVENDEN | Judge Chowdhury | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Sam Jacob STUBBS | Judge Chowdhury | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

Lucas Corbett WHITING | Judge Chowdhury | Court 3 Floor 1 | 2:00 PM | (Pre-Trial Hearing)

Lucas Corbett WHITING | Judge Chowdhury | Court 3 Floor 1 | 2:30 PM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Gladstone, February 23

