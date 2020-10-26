Gladstone District Court: appearance list for today
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Gladstone :
Dylan Guy SMITH | Judge Burnett | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)
Aaron Paul BUGG | Judge Burnett | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)
Madison Kenneth HORTON | Judge Burnett | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)
Benjamin William JENKINS | Judge Burnett | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)
Dylan John KRAUSS | Judge Burnett | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)
Nicholas Jeoffrey HORTON | Judge Burnett | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)
Mark Edward PARTER | Judge Burnett | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)
Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Gladstone, October 26