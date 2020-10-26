Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Gladstone, October 26
Crime

Gladstone District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
26th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Gladstone :

Dylan Guy SMITH | Judge Burnett | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

Aaron Paul BUGG | Judge Burnett | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

Madison Kenneth HORTON | Judge Burnett | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

Benjamin William JENKINS | Judge Burnett | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

Dylan John KRAUSS | Judge Burnett | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

Nicholas Jeoffrey HORTON | Judge Burnett | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

Mark Edward PARTER | Judge Burnett | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

