District Court criminal sittings at Gladstone, November 23
Crime

Gladstone District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
23rd Nov 2020 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Gladstone :

Steven Joseph CANTRILL-RYALL | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Michael Allan O'SHANE | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Matthew Kimiora TUMAI | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

Shannon Daniel NORGATE | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

Andrew Charles CROMBIE | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

Jayden Lee JANSSAN | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

Christopher John LEWIS | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

