Gladstone District Court: appearance list for today
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Gladstone :
Steven Joseph CANTRILL-RYALL | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)
Michael Allan O'SHANE | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)
Matthew Kimiora TUMAI | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)
Shannon Daniel NORGATE | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)
Andrew Charles CROMBIE | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)
Jayden Lee JANSSAN | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)
Christopher John LEWIS | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)
Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Gladstone, November 23