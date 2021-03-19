Gladstone District Court: appearance list for today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Gladstone :

Karliea Rose Marie ADAMS | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

Albert Edwin PINK | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

Katrina Louise HARRINGTON | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

Walid HASANEEN | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

Cameron James AHLERS | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Legal Representatives Required)

Shane Gregory ARMSTRONG | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

Franklin Godfrey CASEY | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

Jason Joshua SHEPHERD | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:45 AM | (Sentence)

