Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Gladstone, March 19
District Court criminal sittings at Gladstone, March 19
Crime

Gladstone District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
19th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Gladstone :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Karliea Rose Marie ADAMS | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

Albert Edwin PINK | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

Katrina Louise HARRINGTON | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

Walid HASANEEN | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

Cameron James AHLERS | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Legal Representatives Required)

Shane Gregory ARMSTRONG | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

Franklin Godfrey CASEY | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

Jason Joshua SHEPHERD | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:45 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Gladstone, March 19

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Leave now or I will stab you’: Man’s horrifying threat

        Premium Content ‘Leave now or I will stab you’: Man’s horrifying threat

        Crime “The threat that was made against the house … he just lost the plot.”

        Jobs up for grabs as bowling alley nears completion

        Premium Content Jobs up for grabs as bowling alley nears completion

        Business Gladstone’s newest bowling alley is one step closer to opening.

        Biloela woman ‘unaware’ of meth consumption

        Premium Content Biloela woman ‘unaware’ of meth consumption

        Crime “You might want to be wary of what you are doing.”

        Punter loses plot after pub eviction

        Premium Content Punter loses plot after pub eviction

        Crime “It appears you have kicked a very expensive door.”