Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Gladstone, March 18
District Court criminal sittings at Gladstone, March 18
Crime

Gladstone District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
18th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Gladstone :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Tyler Kay Tegan GILMOUR | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

Michael Alan O'SHANE | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

Shane Gregory ARMSTRONG | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

Angus William Alexander DAISLEY | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:00 AM | (Application - Legal Representatives Required)

Christopher Lee HAWES | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:00 AM | (Application - Legal Representatives Required)

David Marshall HAMILTON | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

Benjamin William JENKINS | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

Alan Stewart KAIN | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Anthony William MARKHAM | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

Jason Joshua SHEPHERD | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 11:00 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Gladstone, March 18

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone region’s downward crime trends ‘very positive’

        Premium Content Gladstone region’s downward crime trends ‘very positive’

        News An area of concern for Inspector Darren Somerville was violent offences against people increasing.

        VOTE NOW: 67 of Gladstone’s cutest dogs

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: 67 of Gladstone’s cutest dogs

        Pets & Animals Gladdy dog owners posted more than 100 photos of their favourite four-legged...

        When Gladstone medical centres begin COVID vaccinations

        Premium Content When Gladstone medical centres begin COVID vaccinations

        News Phase 1b sees adults 70 and over, Indigenous people over 55, adults with medical...

        Gladstone set to become ‘hydrogen capital of the world’

        Premium Content Gladstone set to become ‘hydrogen capital of the world’

        News The landmark signing of a memorandum of understanding will see Gladstone exporting...