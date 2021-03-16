Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Gladstone, March 16
District Court criminal sittings at Gladstone, March 16
Crime

Gladstone District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
16th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Gladstone :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

David Charles ROSS | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

Mark Kevin NASH | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

Alan Stewart KAIN | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Trial)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Gladstone, March 16

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Double axe murder accused has charges dismissed

        Premium Content Double axe murder accused has charges dismissed

        News The man charged with the alleged double axe-murder has had his charges dismissed. For the first time, we can reveal what happened on that night.

        How economic conditions have impacted your CQ land value

        Premium Content How economic conditions have impacted your CQ land value

        News The Valuer-General last put prices on land in the Banana Shire in 2018, plus...

        Get creative for Gladstone shopfront competition

        Premium Content Get creative for Gladstone shopfront competition

        News Dress up your Gladstone region business shopfront to win cash prizes.

        Request for CCTV of alleged polling booth incident declined

        Premium Content Request for CCTV of alleged polling booth incident declined

        News The alleged victim of an incident is appealing his unsuccessful request for CCTV...