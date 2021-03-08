Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Gladstone, March 8
Crime

Gladstone District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
8th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Gladstone :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Alan Stewart KAIN | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

Benjamin William JENKINS | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

Noel John BULOW | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Dylan Troy WALES | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Probation Order - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Jaleel Anthony James BEEZLEY | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

Sarah Louise BARBER | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

David Charles ROSS | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

Mark Kevin NASH | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 2:00 PM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Gladstone, March 8

