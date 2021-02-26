Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Gladstone today

by Staff writers
26th Feb 2021 4:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Gladstone :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Benjamin William JENKINS | Judge Chowdhury | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

Lucas Corbett WHITING | Judge Chowdhury | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:45 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

