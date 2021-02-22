Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Gladstone, February 22
Gladstone District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
22nd Feb 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Gladstone :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Jaleel BEEZLEY | Judge Chowdhury | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

Shane ARMSTRONG | Judge Chowdhury | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

Tyler GILMOUR | Judge Chowdhury | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

Angus DAISLEY | Judge Chowdhury | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

Christopher HAWES | Judge Chowdhury | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

Daniel WIDGELL | Judge Chowdhury | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

Albert PINK | Judge Chowdhury | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

Benjamin JENKINS | Judge Chowdhury | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

Rebecca GIRDLER | Judge Chowdhury | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

Lucas WHITING | Judge Chowdhury | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

Katrina HARRINGTON | Judge Chowdhury | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

Walid HASANEEN | Judge Chowdhury | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Application for Pre-Trial Directions)

Mathew WARNER | Judge Chowdhury | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Jayden JANSSAN | Judge Chowdhury | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Christopher LEWIS | Judge Chowdhury | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

