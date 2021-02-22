Gladstone District Court: appearance list for today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Gladstone :

Jaleel BEEZLEY | Judge Chowdhury | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

Shane ARMSTRONG | Judge Chowdhury | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

Tyler GILMOUR | Judge Chowdhury | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

Angus DAISLEY | Judge Chowdhury | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

Christopher HAWES | Judge Chowdhury | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

Daniel WIDGELL | Judge Chowdhury | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

Albert PINK | Judge Chowdhury | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

Benjamin JENKINS | Judge Chowdhury | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

Rebecca GIRDLER | Judge Chowdhury | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

Lucas WHITING | Judge Chowdhury | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

Katrina HARRINGTON | Judge Chowdhury | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

Walid HASANEEN | Judge Chowdhury | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Application for Pre-Trial Directions)

Mathew WARNER | Judge Chowdhury | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Jayden JANSSAN | Judge Chowdhury | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Christopher LEWIS | Judge Chowdhury | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

