District Court criminal sittings at Gladstone, April 20
Crime

Gladstone District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
20th Apr 2021 7:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Gladstone :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

David Marshall HAMILTON | Judge Smith | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

Karliea Rose Marie ADAMS | Judge Smith | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

Cameron James AHLERS | Judge Smith | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

