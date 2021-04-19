Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Gladstone, April 19
District Court criminal sittings at Gladstone, April 19
Crime

Gladstone District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
19th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Gladstone :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Alan Stewart KAIN | Judge Smith | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

Walid HASANEEN | Judge Smith | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

Cameron James AHLERS | Judge Smith | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Gladstone, April 19

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I’m broken’: Woman’s battle to get disability pension

        Premium Content ‘I’m broken’: Woman’s battle to get disability pension

        News A Gladstone mum who says she can't physically work claims she has been denied for an unrelated reason.

        Beaten, bleeding, threatened: Woman basher gets jail time

        Premium Content Beaten, bleeding, threatened: Woman basher gets jail time

        News The man chased two of his battered victims with a shovel.

        Domestic violence offender gets suspended sentence

        Premium Content Domestic violence offender gets suspended sentence

        Crime The man tried to kick the aggrieved’s front door in.

        PHOTOS: Crowds flock to April Sunday markets

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Crowds flock to April Sunday markets

        Local Faces Did we see you at the markets on Sunday?