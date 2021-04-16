Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Gladstone, April 16
Crime

Gladstone District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
16th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Gladstone :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Simon James DONNELLY | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Clinton Russell MCINTOSH | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

Neville James SUELL | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

Ken Anthony JABBOURY | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

David Paul POTBURY | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

Ashley Thomas SKINNER | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

Angus William Alexander DAISLEY | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:00 AM | (Application - Legal Representatives Required)

Christopher Lee HAWES | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:00 AM | (Application - Legal Representatives Required)

Mark Kevin NASH | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:00 AM | (Application - Legal Representatives Required)

Katrina Louise HARRINGTON | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

Noel John BULOW | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:00 AM | (Mention/Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Gladstone, April 16

