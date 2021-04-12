Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Gladstone today

by Staff writers
12th Apr 2021 4:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Gladstone :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Cameron James AHLERS | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

Angus William Alexander DAISLEY | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Albert Edwin PINK | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

Karliea Rose Marie ADAMS | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

Franklin Godfrey CASEY | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

Noel John BULOW | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Joshua Bryan FIELDS | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

David Marshall HAMILTON | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Gladstone, April 12

