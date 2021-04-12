District Court criminal sittings at Gladstone today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Gladstone :

Cameron James AHLERS | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

Angus William Alexander DAISLEY | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Albert Edwin PINK | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

Karliea Rose Marie ADAMS | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

Franklin Godfrey CASEY | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

Noel John BULOW | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Joshua Bryan FIELDS | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

David Marshall HAMILTON | Judge Clarke | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

