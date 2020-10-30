Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

STORRS, Bray Michael; ANDERSON, Shannon Robert | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

O'NEILL, Jack Leonard; SILIVA, Joe Tapa | Judge Dearden | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

BARKER, Joel Wayne | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

AHMED; BARRY; GLIDDON; GUNES; HOMES; JOHNSON; MATTEY; MILLAR; MORRISSEY; NTAWANKA; PALMER; PERRY; RENTOUL; ROSS; SCHIPP; SEARL; SHAPLAND; STEEDMAN; TAWIL; TAYLOR; TOMLIN; VADIVEL; WILLIAMS; WILLMOT | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

AITAU; BAKER; BROOK; BUCKNALL; CHRISTOFFELSZ; CLARKE; ERTEL; FLANAGAN; GRAHAM; HORNE; HUNTER; LE; MALLETT; MCDONALD; OGDEN; PARSONS; WHITE; WIGFULL | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

VADAKKAN | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Legal Representatives Required)

ZHANG, Fangzheng; MCDONAGH, Darren John | Judge Sheridan | Court 25 Floor 7 | 9:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

WILKINS, Patrick James | Judge Jarro | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Hearing)

WELLS, Justin Lee | Judge Jarro | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

ROCKHAMPTON MATTER | Judge Clarke | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:00 AM | (Re-Opening of Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ROCKHAMPTON MATTER | Judge Clarke | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

ENOSA, Victor | Judge Clarke | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

JOHANSEN, Gerard Francis | Judge Dann | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

