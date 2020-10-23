Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 23
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
23rd Oct 2020 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

HAMIDE, Ismail; NABOULSI, Billal; JOSEPHS, Wirihana Phillip | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

WILKINS, Patrick James; ROBINSON, Stewart; SULLIVAN, Scott Daniel; NIEMEYER, Brenda Lee; KUMAR, Sanjay Sandeep | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SLOPER; CROSBY; RYLEY; O'CALLAGHAN; BRIERLY; NITARSKI; GANDER; NEILSON; CHUA; MCGOUGH; ELLEM; WEBSTER; BUCKNALL; THORNTON; THOMAS; SMITH; KAPETANOVIC; YAQUBI; BELL; BAKENS | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

ABRAHAM; BANKS; BLAKELEY-TURTON; BROADBRIDGE; CHUA; COCHRANE; COWAN; ELAYOUBY; FATHERS-WALDRON; GLIDDON; GRAHAM; HANLON; HARDENBOL; HARDIE; KUMAR; LOQUIAS; LUDWIG; MARKHAM; MHUTO; NGUYEN; NTAWANKA; O'GRADY; POTORU; PURNELL; RAFTER; SALAARI, M; SALAARI, S; SHERIFF; SMITH; STEEDMAN; WHITE; WICHMANN | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

OCTOBER, Dylan Craig | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:30 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DAGAN, Steven Craig | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 11:30 AM | (Sentence)

HARRIS, Peter Michael | Judge Jones | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

WILLIAMS, Shannon Francis | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 9:15 AM | (Re-Opening of Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

TESIC, Ivan | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Hearing)

AUSTIN, Kylie Sharon; JENSEN, Thomas; HOHORA-WEST, Taro Willyam Peter; | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

WOOD, Michael James | Judge Burnett | Court 17 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

COUTTS, William Maurice | Judge Burnett | Court 17 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MCDONAGH | Judge Burnett | Court 17 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

WEGENER, Stacey Louise | Judge Sheridan | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SMUCK, Peter William | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

TERRY, Brendan John | Judge Muir | Court 28 Floor 8 | 12:00 PM | (Sentence)

OGUNSEYE, Olajide Olusesan | Judge Jarro | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

MILLAR, Andrew John | Judge Loury Q.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

NASH, Michael Andrew; DOUGLAS, Anthony Lloyd | Judge Byrne QC | Court 11 Floor 5 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

SINGH, Amrit Pal | Judge Jackson Q.C. | Court 10 Floor 5 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

