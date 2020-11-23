Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 23
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 23
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
23rd Nov 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

ABREU; BEHRENDORFF; DRAPER; GRANZ GLENN; HEALY; HELLWIG; JOHNSTONE; JONES; KINGSTON; LEE; LLOYD; LONGHURST; LUDWIG; MCDOUGALL; MINOR; ROBINSON; SALTER; SEVERS; SMITH; THORNTON; TYSON; VIRK; WATSON; WHATMORE | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BLATCH, Kerri Irene | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BAILEY; GREGORY; JONES; LYNCH; MACKAY; RUSS; THORNTON | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

MOREHU, Hiria Marianne; HERLIHY, Kiara Louise | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

SHADFORTH, Nerida Lee | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 2:00 PM | (Sentence)

MASSEY, Wade Walter | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 25 Floor 7 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence Part Heard)

MADDEN, Ian Robert | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

WARD, John Douglas | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

STIRLING, Scott Gregory | Judge Rinaudo | Court 16 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

DIETE | Judge Muir | Court 23 Floor 7 | Not Before 2:00 PM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Legal Representatives Required)

AHERN; DARCY; MUNN; RUSSELL; TARATOA | Judge Muir | Court 23 Floor 7 | Not Before 2:00 PM | (Review - Legal Representatives Required)

CHARLEVILLE CIRCUIT | Judge Muir | Court 23 Floor 7 | Not Before 2:00 PM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

JACKSON-KNAGGS, Allister James | Judge Lynham | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

JENKINS, Mark Paul | Judge Williamson QC | Court 7 Floor 4 | Not Before 10:45 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MCVICAR, Christopher Andrew; RASINI, Martina Luisa | Judge Allen Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

TRUONG | Judge Loury QC | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

DAVIDSON, Kenneth Jack; DO, Thanh Trung; RELIA, Zachary Allen-Ashley; ATKINSON, Christopher Michael; BELL, Michael Robert | Judge Loury QC | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 23

More Stories

court district court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man allegedly threatened to saw off ‘rival dealer’s’ legs

        Premium Content Man allegedly threatened to saw off ‘rival dealer’s’ legs

        Crime The man, along with a co-accused, allegedly held a chainsaw over the alleged victim’s legs and threatened to saw them off.

        Storm activity forecast for Gladstone midweek

        Premium Content Storm activity forecast for Gladstone midweek

        Weather A fine start to the week will transcend into storms for Gladstone.

        Man threatened to shoot cop in head with his bow and arrow

        Premium Content Man threatened to shoot cop in head with his bow and arrow

        Crime Neil Robert Armstrong’s lawyer argued he only actually had the bow and no arrows.

        Dead rat may have caused Bilo kitchen fire

        Premium Content Dead rat may have caused Bilo kitchen fire

        News It is believed the fire was caused by a cooktop.