District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 6
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
6th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

MARKS, Isaac Andrew | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:00 AM | (Reserved Decision - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MARKHAM, Rickie Karl; SUAREZ, Lorenzo; VISSER, Conan Martin; EDWARDS, Luke John | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

AH SAM; BEECHER; BLADE-HARKER; CASTLES; CSONTOS; DUDAREC; GARDINER; HARDIE; HURREN; HUYNH; MCVICAR; MOORE; NTAWANKA; OTTESEN; PHILLIPS; RASINI; TAUFAO; WINIATA; YANKO | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

ABDI; BAKER; BONNER; BRIERLEY; COWAN; CHUA; CRUISE; DOUGLAS; FARAH; FATHERS-WALDRON; FLANAGAN; GBORIE; HALCROW; HELLWIG; JAMES; JOHNSTON; LEACH; LIAPIS; MCALISTER; MENZIES; MHUTO; MOHAMED; POTORU; RUTTIMAN; SHEPHERD; SMUCK; STEFFENS; VAN EPS; WARD; WILSON | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

MILLAR, Andrew John | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BURNS, Joshua Carl | Judge Richards | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

GREER-MANNERS, Caleb Stephen; PONTING, Daniel | Judge Dearden | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

HARRIS | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 10 Floor 5 | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

SMITH, Matt | Judge Jones | Court 19 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

COLVILLE, Paul Richard | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

TANN, Daniel Christopher | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 25 Floor 7 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Sentence)

RYLEY, Russell Scott | Judge Kefford | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

ERVIK, Per David | Judge Coker | Court 28 Floor 8 | 11:00 AM | (Sentence)

SMITH, Michael Robert | Judge Clarke | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

