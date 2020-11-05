District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :
HODGSON, Darran James; BROOK, Alexander | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)
KINGSTON, Terence | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)
BOND; BONNER; CAMPBELL; CLOSE; COX; DEMAINE; DIXON; DOHERTY; DUMBLE; EIBY; GBORIE; HATTON; LEACH; MURPHY; NGUYEN; NORMAN; RAMONI; RATTAI; ROBINSON; SCHOFIELS; SHAPLAND; WILSON; WYBORN | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)
ARMSTRONG; BEST; CLARKE; COOLWELL; COWLE; HARGRAVE; HARTAS; HEAD; HEALY; SPOONER; PEET | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)
PASEKA, Isotolo | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Application - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)
KIMLER, Shaun Daniel | Judge Richards | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)
BROWN, Nathan Brian | Judge Dearden | Court 23 Floor 7 | 9:45 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)
POWER, Paul Francis | Judge Dearden | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)
JERVIS, Robert Roy; BAKENS, Jacob Jacobus | Judge Jones | Court 19 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)
HENRY, Alicia Narelle | Judge Long S.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Breach of Intensive Correction Order - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)
OGDEN, Ben Alexander | Judge Long S.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 2:00 PM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)
KILLALEA, Samuel Wentworth | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)
RYLEY, Russell Scott | Judge Kefford | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)
WHITE, Gordon Lance | Judge Coker | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)
SMITH, Michael Robert | Judge Clarke | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)
