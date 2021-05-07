Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, May 7

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

ABREU, Joseph Silva | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BRIDGE, Corey James | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BOOTH; DE SALLE; ELFORD; MALY; MARTIN; MCLEAN; PEET; STEHR | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

AITKEN; ANTHOULAS; BAILEY; BOND; BOTLE; BROWN; DARE; FIRIC; GRBIC; HAWKINS; HORNE; HUSSAIN; KOCKA, Da; KOCKA, Di; O'CONNELL; SEVERS; ZHANG | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

WALTERS, Jesse Robert | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

VADIVEL, Thavaseelan | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SCANLAN, Gregory Michael | Judge Burnett | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MANNING, Leslie James; KIRKPATRICK, Kyle Russell | Judge Kefford | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

IRELAND, Zachariah | Judge Williamson QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

REA, Jamie | Judge Loury QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 9:15 AM | (Re-Opening of Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

STEFFENS, Nicholas John; LANDER, Casey Desmond George | Judge Loury QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

O'BRYAN, Kaed Makenzy; MCCURDY, Matthew Dane | Judge Byrne QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

HALLIDAY, Gregory Robert | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

