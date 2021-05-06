Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, May 6

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

TUCKER, Glen Lawrence | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BLATCH, Kerri Irene | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ABU-DABAT; ALEGRIA; CAMERON; GRAY; HARDACRE; HORNE; JAFFARI; MISI; PAGET; SHARPE; SMITH; TOMASELLO; WOLFF | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

VERGARA MONTENEGRO; MAMAKU; WILLIAMS; LASKUS; WEBB; SENDON; CHANDLER | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

DONNELLY, Andrew Thomas; DAVIDSON, Charles William | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

VADIVEL, Thavaseelan | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

MCDONAGH, Darren John | Judge Burnett | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

KNIJFF, Michael John | Judge Muir | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

FLYNN, Phillip Allan Francis | Judge Muir | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

DAVIDSON, Reed Arthur John | Judge Kefford | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CLAYTON, Daniel James; BRETT, Lachlan Joseph David | Judge Kefford | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

NAIRN, Matthew | Judge Williamson QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CHAMBERS, Owen Harley | Judge Loury QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ROBERTS, Kennith James | Judge Loury QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

FERGUSON, Hamish Tiger Gardner | Judge Dann | Court 36 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MURRAY, Scott Gregory | Judge Dann | Court 36 Floor 9 | Not Before 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

TEREPO, Eric Fangupo; MCCULLAGH, Kieren Lee | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

