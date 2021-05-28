Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, May 28

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

JOHNSTON, Ian Mitchell; WHITE, Kyle Anthony | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DEEN, I; DEEN, M; DEEN; Z; EIG; HARRIS; JACKSON; KANNEH; KHALIF; KING; LE; MARTIN; MORRISSEY; RICHARDSON; TRAN; VECCHIO; VOIGT; VU; WOLSTENCROFT; GANE; GANGOO | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

AHMED; ANDERSON; BELL; BEST; CHRISTOFFELSZ; CLAIR; DEMPSEY; FOWLER; GENN; KUMAR; LIU; MAYOYA; MCLAUGHLIN; PRAMSCHUFER; QUINLAN; SAVAGE; TENISIO; WEBSTER; WOOD | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

GLIDDON | Judge Smith | Court 6 Floor 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

YANKO, Wayne | Judge McGinness | Court 25 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

LOPEZ GODOY, Tito Humberto | Judge Reid | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

RAFTER, Stephen Francis | Judge Long S.C. | Court 36 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SOUTHPORT MATTERS | Judge Kent QC | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

BEENLEIGH MATTER | Judge Kent QC | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:30 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

D'ARCY, Jack Austin; CLIMPSON, Benjamin; BURELL, Roslyn Jane | Judge Lynham | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

NEW, Michael Alan | Judge Loury QC | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:15 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MORRISSEY, Stuart | Judge Byrne QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

PETTIGREW, Gary Ramon; SALLOUM, Basem | Judge Byrne QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

SILCOCK, Marc Charles | Judge Clarke | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

