Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

NEWTON, Jacob Thomas; O'BRIEN, Jessica Mary | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

GLOVER, Leon Joseph | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ABREU, Joseph Silva; BLATCH, Kerry Irene; HICKEY, Simon John | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BABOS; BELL; DAWSON; DUTTON; EVANS; HAWKINS; HOPKINS; JOHNSTON; MANN; MARTIN; RICHARDS; RUTTER; SALTER; SOUTHERN; SWAIN; THORNHILL BAENA; WHITE, K; KUMAR | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BOUGHTON; CARR; GANE; GANGOO; LAVERIE; RICHARDSON; SMITH; STENNER; THOMAS; VIS; WALTERS; WANG; WINIATA | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

MUNTEANU, Silviu Octavian | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

LUCEY, Joshua John; PAIN, Lucas James | Judge Richards | Court 23 Floor 7 | 9:15 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

TATE, Harrison David; JORDAN-MARSLAND, Liam James | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

WOLFE, Thomas Edward; NORMAN, Matthew John | Judge Dearden | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

BOYLE, Stephen Ross | Judge McGinness | Court 25 Floor 7 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

WARNER, Gavin Neville | Judge Byrne QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

BOND, Harry John | Judge Byrne QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

ROCKHAMPTON CALLOVER | Judge Clarke | Court 37 Floor 9 | 9:00 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

AITKEN, Stephen Robert | Judge Clarke | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

MACKAY | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

