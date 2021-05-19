Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, May 19

District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, May 19

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

EADES, Brendan Eric | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SHEPPARD, Adam Edwin; ATMORE, Andrew James | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BELCHER; BROWNLEE; FUTCHER; GODDARD; GOOLD; HUTSON; IGGLEDEN; JACOBS; JONES; LEAR; MOSS; OLIVER; SALTER; SAPALO; STEPHENS | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BELCHER; BUCHANAN; TERRANTROY; LANDER; JOHNSTON; MOORE | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

HENLEY-SMITH, Aaron Phillip | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ROBARDS, Todd Grant | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

TOOWOOMBA CIRCUIT | Judge Richards | Court 23 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

ENNIS, Jordan Andrew | Judge Richards | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

JONES, Nicholas Hunter; CUNNINGHAM, Damien Allan | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

HUISH, Geoff Steven; JAFFARI, Reza | Judge Dearden | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

BOYLE, Stephen Ross | Judge McGinness | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

ATOSH, Deka | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 9:45 AM | (Judgment - Legal Representatives Required)

ANTHOULAS, Stan | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

ZHANG, Yonghmin | Judge Loury QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

BOON, Daniel Cornelius Arnold | Judge Loury QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | Not Before 12:00 PM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BOND, Harry John | Judge Byrne QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

AITKEN, Stephen Robert | Judge Clarke | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

HUSSAIN, Mohammad | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, May 19