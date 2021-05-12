Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, May 12
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
12th May 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

VAN EPS, Julie Anne-Marie | Chief Judge | Court 25 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

TURKKAN, Ahmet | Chief Judge | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SMITH, Richmond Chituru | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BAILEY; BOND; BROWNLEE; CROUCHER; CUNNINGHAM; DONAGHUE; EDMONDS; HALL; HEALTHUB247 PTY LTD; LIU; SCARBOROUGH; STEVENS | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

ASHRAF; ELLIS; FERMIN; MCQUALTER; PAGTAMA; SHEPPARD | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

VADIVEL, Thavaseelan | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

TRUONG, Tan Doi | Judge Rinaudo | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

FRANCIS. Nicholas Stimson | Judge Burnett | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SCANLON | Judge Burnett | Court 29 Floor 8 | 12:30 PM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

HUYNH, Phong Tan; RITCHIE, Christina Maree | Judge Muir | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

NEW, Michael Alan | Judge Loury QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

HOLLIS, Richard Henry | Judge Barlow QC | Court 28 Floor 8 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

GRAHAM, Nathan Paul | Judge Barlow QC | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

WARNER, Gavin Neville | Judge Byrne QC | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

