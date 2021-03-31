Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, March 31
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
31st Mar 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

DAVIES; WHITE | Judge Richards | Court 23 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

TOOWOOMBA CIRCUIT | Judge Richards | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

WHITLEY, Alan | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ATTARD; CREE; HARRISON; JOHNSTON; MCGETTIGAN; MURPHY; ROBERSON; SANDERSON; STEVENS; TELFER; TOMASELLO; WOLSTENCROFT; NEILSON; COLEGATE | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

MARYBOROUGH MATTERS | Judge Rinaudo | Court 29 Floor 8 | 9:00 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

CHANDLER, Brian Charles | Judge Rinaudo | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

WILLIS, Tamara | Judge Morzone QC | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Probation Order - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

NGUYEN | Judge Burnett | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

MOSTYN, Brendon Russell | Judge Burnett | Court 30 Floor 8 | 2:00 PM | (Sentence)

MAGRATH, Samantha Anne | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

HOBBS, B-Jay Anthony Ronald | Judge Kent QC | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

LOQUIAS, Catherine | Judge Muir | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

GLIDDON | Judge Loury QC | Court 36 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

LEONARD, Tania; RYAN, Andrew Alasdair | Judge Loury QC | Court 36 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

LYMAR, Steven Dean | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 25 Floor 7 | 11:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, March 31

