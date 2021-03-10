Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, March 10
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, March 10
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
10th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Community Newsletter SignUp

BOJAROWSKI, Shane Allan; BOON, Daniel Cornelius Arnold | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BERLIN; BOOTH; EDWARDS; FAUST; HARRISON; MARTIN; MURPHY; OGBORNE; RICHARDS; STANIK; STANKIEWICZ; STEPHENS-CUNNINGHAM; STICKENS; SUEY; WHITE | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

HUXTABLE; BROWNLEE; MCLEAN; APPLETON; BLANCH; DUGAN; RAMSAY | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

TURNER, Aaron Hoani John | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

WATSON, Shaynne Nathan | Judge Dearden | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

AH SAM, Ronald Frederick | Judge Everson | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

RAFTER, Stephen Francis | Judge McGinness | Court 6 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

JONES, Alan Wilfred; BONNER, Henry | Judge Burnett | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

SAMARANAYAKE, Sampath Sandaranayake | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

JENKIN, Andrew William | Judge Porter QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

NEMET, Marisa | Judge Coker | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

VERBOORT, John Henry | Judge Loury QC | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

GYMPIE CIRCUIT | Judge Barlow QC | Court 8 Floor 4 | 9:00 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

GEIGER, Wayne Vincent | Judge Byrne QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

SMITH, Michael Brad | Judge Jackson Q.C. | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, March 10

More Stories

court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pale ale drinking session lands man in Gladstone court

        Premium Content Pale ale drinking session lands man in Gladstone court

        Crime Four cans of pale ale was enough for Daniel Willersdorf to blow over.

        Iconic Gladstone hotel to get $500k refurbishment

        Premium Content Iconic Gladstone hotel to get $500k refurbishment

        News Tenders have been called for 16 trades identified in the makeover of one of...

        Youth program shapes region’s next generation of leaders

        Premium Content Youth program shapes region’s next generation of leaders

        Education Leadership was not lacking among the region’s youth when they came together for an...

        ‘Devoted father’: Honouring the memory of CQ drowning victim

        Premium Content ‘Devoted father’: Honouring the memory of CQ drowning victim

        News The Gladstone father-of-two tragically drowned after falling overboard while...