District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, March 5
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
5th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

SHAPLAND, Troy Anthony James | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

STOKES, Kristen John; HIJZEIN, Hanna | Judge Rinaudo | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

MALY, David Allan | Judge Sheridan | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

HOCKLEY, Matthew Paul | Judge Porter QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 12:00 PM | (Sentence)

VISSER, Jason Reuben | Judge Coker | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

CLARKE, Ngaroimata; NORRIS, Damien Michael; KEIGHLEY, John Daniel; ABREU, Joseph Silva | Judge Loury QC | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BAKER; BANKS; BROWN; CASTLES; CRUISE; DOBBIE; DOBSON; DZIDUCH; GREER-MANNERS; GRIBBEN; HEAD; JONES; KHALIF; LACEY; LAWLOR; LEACH; NAIRN; NIXON; O'BRIEN; OREILLY; PRAMSCHUFER; RICHARDSON; SCHLOSS; SMITH; STEVENS; THOMPSON; TIMMS; TRANTER; VERBOORT; WHATMORE; YOUNG | Judge Loury QC | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BUCKINGHAM; CREEN; LEACH; LEITCH; LEWINGTON; MAMARA; NEILSON; SAWYER; SILVIA; SMUCH; WHITE | Judge Loury QC | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

DEVEREAUX, Timothy James | Judge Loury QC | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

CLINCKETT, Darren Ashley | Judge Byrne QC | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

EDWARDS, Andrew James | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

DICKSON, Scott Morgan | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Hearing)

court court list

