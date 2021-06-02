Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, June 2
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
2nd Jun 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

JOHNSTON, Ian Mitchell; POWELL, Terrence Walter | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BROWN; BELL; CUNNINGHAM; DELANEY; DONAGHUE; MCQUALTER; STUBBS; PAGET; HOMBSCH; ANDERSON; TURKKAN; HELMERS | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BYRNE; HARPER; HAMILL; HEINRICY | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

MOSS, Peter Andrew; MCADAM, Mark Andrew | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

YANKO, Wayne | Judge McGinness | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

STENNER, Michelle Francis | Judge Reid | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

VIS, Joseph Cornelius | Judge Long S.C. | Court 36 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

WINIATA, Sacha | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

GLOVER, Leon Joseph | Judge Rinaudo | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

LUCEY, Joshua John; PAIN, Lucas James | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 7 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

KRAUSE | Judge Muir | Court 24 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

LAVERIE, Steven John | Judge Lynham | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

SMITH, Michael Perry | Judge Rosengren | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

CLOUT, Bailey | Judge Loury QC | Court 23 Floor 7 | 9:45 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SILVIA, Toby Michael | Judge Loury QC | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

WOOD, Ian Andrew | Judge Loury QC | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

HUYNH | Judge Byrne QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

CARR, Andrew Michael | Judge Byrne QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

