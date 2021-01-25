Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane today

by Staff writers
25th Jan 2021 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

BLADE-HARKER, Jerome David; BOUNGHI CONNOLLY, Tyrese Selwyn; JOHNSON, Clinton Russell; SHAY, Christopher John | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BREWER; DEMPSEY; DRAPER; DUX; KIMBER; MALLETT; SATHIYAVAN; SPREADBOROUGH; SIOLO; WATERS | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BENDALL;CARR;CLAYTON;BRETT;DELACRUZ;HEWLETT;KIM;MANN;POPE;SHAY;MCPHERSON;TRANTER; KARAMANIS | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

BURRY, Troy William | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

MACKAY MATTER | Judge Richards | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

TAUFAO, Sakaria | Judge Burnett | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, January 25

More Stories

brisbane district court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: The 10 Gladstone suburbs owing the most rates

        Premium Content REVEALED: The 10 Gladstone suburbs owing the most rates

        News One locality owes way more than the rest - a whopping figure close to $2.5 million.

        Major plan to establish Mackay and Gladstone hydrogen hubs

        Premium Content Major plan to establish Mackay and Gladstone hydrogen hubs

        Business They will be among four large scale hydrogen manufacturing and distribution hubs on...

        Revealed: Shocking rate of our aged care abuse

        Premium Content Revealed: Shocking rate of our aged care abuse

        News “The aged care regulator is a toothless tiger..."

        Town of 1770 – COVID-19 delivers ‘paradise’ a bounty

        Premium Content Town of 1770 – COVID-19 delivers ‘paradise’ a bounty

        Travel “The town has become swamped with visitors who have now bothered to take the time...