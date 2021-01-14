Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today
Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
14th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

COOLWELL, Emily | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ANDERSON;BAKER;BEAVER;BISHOP;BLADE-HARKER;BOJAROWSKI;BUCHAN;BUCKLEY;COOLWELL, Lance;DEMPSEY;EIBY;GARRATT;GILL;GRADY;GRITT;HUISH;INGLIS;JENSEN;MAGGIO;MANNING;MCKENNA;SMITH;TOBY;WALSH;WILSON;IRONS; GRAHAM;DAVEY; FAZIL | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

ARMSTRONG, Rick James; SINGLETON, Craig Aaron | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CAMPBELL;DAVIS;IBRAHIM;IM-NGUYEN;RYE-JENSEN;SHARKEY;ZANATTA | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

HILL, Braedy Adam | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

TAUFAO | Judge Reid | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Legal Representatives Required)

LEWIS, Brae | Judge Burnett | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, January 14

More Stories

court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Club goer gets more ‘bang for his buck’ than bargained for

        Premium Content Club goer gets more ‘bang for his buck’ than bargained for

        Crime Honi Charles Brian Gibson just wanted to take advantage of a drink special.

        B2G yacht race organisers optimistic they’ll get a race in

        Premium Content B2G yacht race organisers optimistic they’ll get a race in

        Sport The organisations behind the new partnership between GPC and the QCYC are preparing...

        ‘Massive bang’: Witness on stolen car and cop car crash

        Premium Content ‘Massive bang’: Witness on stolen car and cop car crash

        News The two suspects stole a number of vehicles and even pulled into a service station...

        Woman in hospital after car rollover

        Premium Content Woman in hospital after car rollover

        News Emergency services attended the scene earlier this today.