Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, February 2
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, February 2
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
2nd Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

ARMSTRONG; CADMAN; DOLAR; LUCEY; PAIN; TANG; MCKEEN | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BORCHRDT;OZMEN;QUINLAN | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

FAHAD, Ali Fadel | Judge Dearden | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

SHAPLAND, Troy Anthony James | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

GBORIE, Tamba | Judge Burnett | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

VADAKKAN, Varghese Ouseph | Judge Sheridan | Court 17 Floor 6 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

CHUA, Vincent Hong Ngiap | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

RAU, Henry | Judge Rosengren | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

TRUONG, Tan Doi | Judge Loury QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

ROMA CIRCUIT | Judge Byrne QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:15 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

ETEUATI, Uluiva Ropati | Judge Byrne QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

DAVIS, Nicholas Joseph | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | Not Before 12:00 PM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MORGAN-DIXON, Rhiannon Lee | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | Not Before 12:00 PM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, February 2

court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How a coin flip delivered Szepanowski to Capras

        Premium Content How a coin flip delivered Szepanowski to Capras

        News The amazing back story behind the CQ Capras new signing Tyler Szepanowski.

        Eratic highway driver caught at Bororen

        Premium Content Eratic highway driver caught at Bororen

        News William Chappell’s night ended badly after he drove from a pub.

        Drink-driver was on way to pick up dog

        Premium Content Drink-driver was on way to pick up dog

        News Damien Geljon admitted his drink-driving conviction would make football coaching in...

        Burnett opposes Gladstone quarantine camps

        Premium Content Burnett opposes Gladstone quarantine camps

        News The mayor says the concept is not supported by the community.