Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, December 16

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

ALLEN; BOSSCHER; BRITCHER; CLARKE; DAVIDSON; DOODSON; EARL; HARRIS; HARVEY; HAMILTON; JONES; LAING; MCCULLAGH; MCKEEN; MCKELLAR; NAIRN; STROFIELD; WELLER; WILLIAMS; ZHANG | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

FAZIL, Shahin | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

SPENCER, Michael David | Judge Sheridan | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

BERNER, Philip Richard | Judge Sheridan | Court 31 Floor 8 | Not Before 12:00 PM | (Sentence)

JONES, Matthew Michael Leslie; ALEXANDER, Jeremy Emanuel; VAEVAEMAKI, Moe Francis | Judge Byrne QC | Court 34 Floor 9 | Not Before 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

