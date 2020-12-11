Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane today

by Staff writers
11th Dec 2020 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

CAIRNS MATTER | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

ERUETI, Devarone William Mccarl Jo | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BARNEY;CONLON;COOPER; GUNN; HUNTER;LABROOY;LEWIS;MCCARTHY;MCGEADY;NIEMEYER; SEARL; SMITH;STOLBERG;TEOHAERE;THORNTON; VAN DER MECHE | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BOUCHER; FALKINGHAM; GILMORE; GUNES; NINYETTE; PECKHAM; SENEKAL; TIMMS; TURNER; RANDELL; MCDOUGALL; DELOWER; OBERON | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

DAYLIGHT, Nathanial Wayne Albert; AKARANA, Solomon | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

EDMONSTONE, Luke Phillip Leonard; LORD, Damien Allan | Judge Burnett | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

DOUGLAS, William Paul | Judge Burnett | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SMITH, Micheal Brad | Judge Sheridan | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

DYER, Lauren Ella | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 6 Floor 4 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

BELL, Martin John | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 6 Floor 4 | 9:30 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MORRIS, Philip | Judge Rosengren | Court 28 Floor 8 | 9:15 AM | (Sentence)

WIGHT-MADRID, Alex Baylie | Judge Rosengren | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

BOYES, Jeffrey John | Judge Jarro | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

VANDERLANN, Tay | Judge Jarro | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

LEE, David Jae Hwa | Judge Loury QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

GREEN, Douglas Kerry | Judge Loury QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

EDGE, David James | Judge Loury QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

TAUFAO, Sakaria | Judge Byrne QC | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:10 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

WANG | Judge Dann | Court 32 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, December 11

More Stories

brisbane district court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Council’s plan to save Wild Cattle Island

        Premium Content REVEALED: Council’s plan to save Wild Cattle Island

        News “Our coastal lifestyle is unique and worth preserving for generations to come.”

        Drug addict mum’s heartfelt admission

        Premium Content Drug addict mum’s heartfelt admission

        News Leeann Tracy Jaraminas, 45, wants to do better for her daughter.

        Ports Corp aware of fish kill inside jurisdiction

        Premium Content Ports Corp aware of fish kill inside jurisdiction

        News An unknown population of fish were found dead in a GPC waterway this week.

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News The biggest headlines you may have missed yesterday, December 10.

        • 11th Dec 2020 7:00 AM