District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, December 3
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
3rd Dec 2020 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

DYER, Lauren Ella | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BEST, Aaron Brian Arthur; GILL, Jake William; GARRATT, Karl Lee | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ARMSTRONG; BEAVER; CAMPBELL; CLOSE; COX; DEMPSEY; DOLBEY; GRAHAM; HARROLD; HATTON; HEALY; JAMES-BROWN; JOHNSON; KYNUNA; LEACH; MACFARLAN; MAGGIO; MANEBONA; MURPHY; NEW; PEARSON; REUMER; SAY; STENNER; TE MOANANUI; TENISIO; WATSON; WITT | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

DEACON; FRECKNALL; GRADY; NORMAN; TYE | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

DAVIES, Benjamin Leyland | Judge Smith | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

MUNRO; DAVIDSON | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

EDGE, David James | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

WICKS, Marc John | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

HARRIS, Jeromy Lee | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence Part Heard)

NGUYEN, Linh Chi | Judge Reid | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

SCHOUTEN, Luke Jacob | Judge Rinaudo | Court 36 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

GREEN, Lauren Jean; DUNCAN, Cory Gerard | Judge Rinaudo | Court 36 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

CHALMERS, Alicia Joy Monique; CHALMERS, Mark Arthur | Judge Burnett | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

BRYANT, Karl Alexander | Judge Rosengren | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

WARNER, Gavin Neville | Judge Dann | Court 7 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

