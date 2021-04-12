This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

BIBBY, Belinda Jane; CURRIE, Matthew John; DANIEL, Dean; MOLLES, Liam Alexander; HULCOMBE, Michael John; MILLS, Jacinta Angela | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

AGOTH; BALMER; BATTEN; BELL; BIBBY; BLAIR; COCKS; CONFORTI; CONG; CONLON; CHALMERS; DUGAN; EVANS; FOWKE; GOODRICH-DAVEY; GRAY; HARRY; HAYDEN; HOLLIS; HURLSTONE; JAMES-BROWN; KELLY; LEEDIE; LESLIE; MANNERS; MCALISTER; MCDOWALL; MCKEEN; MCKENNA; MCKINNON; MURPHY; PETTET; POPE; PUGLISI; ROPER; SINGH; SMITH; TANG; THOMPSON; TUT; URUAMO; VANZETTA; VU; WOODWARD; CAMPIONE; LAWTON; BULL; GUMMER | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

GUNN, John Robert | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BLADE-HARKER; BREWER; DAVIDSON; FITZPATRICK-BROWNE; HARRIS; HAYWARD; JACKSON-KNAGGS; KAPETANOVIC; LI; MURJAN MATAN; PENAHERRERA SANCHEZ; SHEPHERD; WILLIAMS | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

WHATMORE, Justin Thomas George; TURNER, Anthony Dylan | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Callover - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ALLEYNE; CLOUT; ELMS; FOSTER; GROTT; IVES | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

BARTSCHAT; DALLAS; DOYLE; HULCOMBE; JUDD; LESLIE | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

RICHARDSON, Jamie | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DOODSON, Peter Alan; DRAPER, Jodi Ann | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

PECKHAM, Thomas Wayne Junior | Judge McGinness | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

SKELLY, Daniel; WALTERS, Dean Richard | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

MINCZANOWSKI, Mark Paul | Judge Rinaudo | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

FAULKNER, Leslie Arthur | Judge Morzone QC | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MALE, David Francis | Judge Morzone QC | Court 30 Floor 8 | 11:00 AM | (Sentence)

RAMONI, Pedros Whitley | Judge Burnett | Court 29 Floor 8 | 9:45 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

EBRAHIMI, Ali; TAYLOR, Suellen Jan | Judge Sheridan | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

ASHLIN, Damien William | Judge Rosengren | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

HICKEY, Simon John | Judge Fantin | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

EDHOUSE, Lewis James; SHAW, Troy Alexander | Judge Jarro | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, April 12