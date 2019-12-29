Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Environment

Distressing video after mass fish death caught on camera

by Brianna Morris-Grant
29th Dec 2019 2:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

DISTRESSING video has emerged showing hundreds of eels slowly dying in a popular Gold Coast lake just a day after close to 1000 dead fish floated to the surface.

Hundreds of fish appeared on the surface. Photo: Glenn Hampson
Hundreds of fish appeared on the surface. Photo: Glenn Hampson

The eels can be seen piled on top of each other and struggling to breathe near the edge of Emerald Lakes Wetlands, in video captured by a Bulletin cameraman this morning.

They were bunched together at the mouth of a drainage inlet.

Hundreds of dead fish rose to the surface yesterday, with onlookers watching fish rise for air before suddenly dying.

The fish are piled up near a drainage inlet. Photo: Glenn Hampson
The fish are piled up near a drainage inlet. Photo: Glenn Hampson

A Gold Coast City Council spokeswoman said they had been notified of the incident yesterday and were investigating.

"Water samples have been taken for testing," she said.

"The lake is on private property and the City is liaising with the owner."

Investigations are continuing.

The cause of the mass death is unknown. Photo: Glenn Hampson
The cause of the mass death is unknown. Photo: Glenn Hampson

More Stories

Show More
climate climate change drought editors picks eel death fish death heatwave mass dying

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GLADSTONE CRIME: The most shocking court cases of 2019

        premium_icon GLADSTONE CRIME: The most shocking court cases of 2019

        News A MURDER hearing, two brothers caught with over 400 child porn images and a sickening attempted rape video; 2019 was a most shocking and wicked year for court cases...

        Man burnt in BBQ incident

        premium_icon Man burnt in BBQ incident

        News The man was taken to hospital with several burns to his body.

        PHOTOS: Sunny day at Tannum

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Sunny day at Tannum

        News Lots of people headed down to Millennium Esplanade on Saturday, were you there?

        PHOTOS: Fun at East Shores

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Fun at East Shores

        News The water play park at East Shores attracted a lot of people looking to cool off on...