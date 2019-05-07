Menu
Mum's nightmare as baby left on train alone

7th May 2019 4:10 PM

A MELBOURNE mother has endured every parent's worst nightmare after she was forced to leave her baby to ride alone on a train after they became separated.

The mum was trying to board the train at Southern Cross Station with her baby in a pram at about 5.20pm on Friday.

She managed to get the pram onto the train but reportedly became stuck when the doors started to close on her.

The mum and child reportedly became separated after the train doors closed between them. Picture: David Crosling
The mum and child reportedly became separated after the train doors closed between them. Picture: David Crosling

The doors reportedly clamped down on the woman's arms, forcing her to let go of the pram, leaving her child on a train full of strangers.

One of the passengers told 3AW the mum was "distraught" as she watched the train pull away from the station with her baby on board.

After realising what had happened, the other passengers attempted to speak with the driver through on-board intercom, but by then it was too late to stop the train.

The passengers took care of the child until the train reached its next stop, Flagstaff Station, where staff met the train and collected the baby.

The mum and baby were then reunited.

