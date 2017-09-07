Gladstone woman 'distracted by ducks' caused 3-car crash

A Gladstone woman distracted by ducks was the cause behind a three-vehicle traffic crash along Glenlyon St.

CUTE animals can be distracting.

But a Gladstone woman who turned her head away from the road to watch a flock of ducks paddling in a pond was lucky to come out of a three-way car crash unscathed.

Kristie Ellen Harris pleaded guilty in the Gladstone magistrates Court to one count of driving without due car and attention.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece said on July 22 at about 11am Harris was driving along Glenlyon St with four children in the car.

As they passed the ducks ponds, the children got excited at the animals, causing Harris to turn her attention from the road to the birds.

However when she looked back at the road, she saw a blue Suzuki in front of her but couldn't tell if it was moving or stationary.

When she realised the car in front of her wasn't moving it was too late, Harris rear ended the vehicle causing both cars to spin into traffic.

One of the cars spun out onto the oncoming traffic lane and hit a white ute.

The driver of the blue car received the most serious injuries and required stitches.

Defence lawyer Ryan Mitchell said his 30-year-old client became briefly distracted when the kids in the backseat got excited over the ducks.

He said when she realised the blue car had stopped, she slammed on her breaks.

Mr Mitchell said his client fully took the blame for the crash.

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho said the woman had nothing similar in her traffic history.

Ms Ho imposed an $800 fine, a conviction was recorded.