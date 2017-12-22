Distance education leads to OP1 for Boyne Island teen

SURPRISE RESULT: Hannah James, who got an OP1 through distance education.

SURPRISE RESULT: Hannah James, who got an OP1 through distance education. Mike Richards GLA221217OPST

NO-ONE was more surprised than Boyne Island teen Hannah James when OP results were announced.

The 17-year-old high school graduate achieved an OP1 for her certificate through the Brisbane School of Distance Education, after studying from home.

"It's a pretty big relief," Hannah said.

"It's been such a busy year, so happy to be finished for now."

Hannah studied English, Maths B and C, physics and biology and is hoping to become a high school teacher.

Her mum, Sandra James, who had returned from a wedding in South Africa, was just as amazed.

"I felt over the moon, even she didn't expect to get an OP1,"Mrs James said.

"She worked really hard, we were really excited for her."

The youngest of nine children said she enjoyed the flexibility of distance education, which allowed her to also study a leadership course at the Calgary Leadership College.

She will continue to study the course before pursuing teaching.

While completing her Year 12 studies, Hannah was heavily involved in youth group music teams and also worked at McDonalds.

Hannah completed her first eight years of schooling at Trinity College in Gladstone, then studied for a year a Tannum Sands State High School, before she chose to pursue distance education.

She said the flexibility to organise her own time and having high quality teachers who looked out for her best interests were the most rewarding aspects of DE.

"It worked very well for Hannah because she is fairly self-motivated," Mrs James said.

"I didn't really need to (do anything) other than pay for it and provide facilities she needed."